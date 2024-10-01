Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte today (1 Oct) announced an expansion of their strategic alliance into the EMEA and JAPAC regions, making Palo Alto Networks AI-powered cybersecurity solutions and joint offerings available to Deloitte clients globally.
The new agreement builds on the long-standing collaboration between the two organisations, accelerating the adoption of leading cybersecurity capabilities and helping clients realise the benefits of ‘platformisation’.
Platformisation, the shift to an integrated platform as opposed to incompatible point solutions, helps organisations enhance their security while driving operational efficiencies.
“True transformations require a solution that unites AI-powered platforms with deep industry insights and managed services – what Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte provide clients through our alliance,” said Kristy Friedrichs, chief partnerships officer, Palo Alto Networks.
“We are focused on helping our clients solve their most complex cybersecurity challenges, which requires ongoing innovation and distinct approaches to technology integration leading to cyber transformation,” said Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber Leader and a principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP.
Deloitte will offer Palo Alto Networks security solutions across its network, cloud, and security operations platforms in order to help clients drive toward consolidation and realise the benefits of AI-powered solutions that ingest integrated data, creating better outcomes and actionable AI insights. These include cyber detection and response, cloud security and zero trust adoption.
