The council’s work will support the Anthropic Economic Index. Credit: metamorworks/Shutterstock.

Anthropic has established the Anthropic Economic Advisory Council to assess the economic effects of artificial intelligence (AI) development and deployment.

The council will guide the company on AI’s implications for labour markets, economic growth, and wider socioeconomic systems.

The council’s work will support the Anthropic Economic Index, an initiative designed to track and understand AI’s evolving impact on employment and the global economy.

As AI technology continues to influence how people work, the council will help identify key areas for further investigation, the company said.

The company hopes the resulting research will serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and business leaders.

The founding members of the council include Dr Oeindrila Dube of the University of Chicago, Dr Tyler Cowen of George Mason University, Dr John Horton of the MIT Sloan School of Management, and Dr Anton Korinek of the University of Virginia.

Other members are Dr John List of the University of Chicago, Dr Ioana Marinescu of the University of Pennsylvania, Dr Tomas J Philipson, formerly of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, and Dr Silvana Tenreyro of the London School of Economics.

In a press statement, Anthropic said: “The initial cohort of Council members are experts in their respective fields, drawing on extensive experience from the highest levels of government and world-leading research institutions.”

Anthropic plans to expand the council’s membership over time in line with the progression of its research.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Anthropic plans to create more than 100 new jobs across Europe.

The new roles will be based primarily in Dublin, Ireland and London, UK and will cover sales, engineering, research, and business operations.

This expansion follows the appointment of Guillaume Princen as the company’s head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa.