Court hears case on cyberattacks on British banks

Blackfriars Crown Court will today hear the case against Daniel Kaye, a British-born hacker accused of launching cyberattacks against British banking groups Lloyds and Barclays in January 2017.

The distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, where servers are flooded with fake incoming traffic in an attempt to overload it, caused disruption to more than 20 million customers across the UK.

The attack was orchestrated using the Mirai malware, which infects computer networks in order to build a botnet, a large collection of internet-connected devices which are then used to carry out such attacks.

Kaye is charged with nine counts under the computer misuse act, as well as two counts of blackmail and one count of possessing criminal property.

SpaceX prepares Iridium NEXT-8 for launch

SpaceX will attempt to complete its first launch of 2019 today after delaying the launch of an Iridium NEXT-8 satellite earlier this week.

For the past few years, SpaceX has been helping telecommunications company Iridium to replace its satellites, with the project set to be completed this month. SpaceX has already launched 65 satellites for the firm, with 10 still to enter orbit onboard the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch is set for 3:31pm London time at the Space Launch Complex in Lompac, California.

CES 2019 wraps up

The Consumer Electronics Show 2019 will reach its conclusion today after a week of current innovation and glimpses into the future of technology.

The leading tech expo will finish with sessions on blockchain devices, smart homes and autonomous deliveries, while hit television series Shark Call will host an open call seeking out entrepreneurs to appear in future episodes of the show.

The exhibition centres at Tech East and Tech West will remain open until 4pm (midnight London time), with the conference program to wrap up at 4:30pm (12:30am London time).

See Verdict’s CES 2019 coverage here.

