Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

At this time of year, many industry experts are making tech predictions for what trends the year ahead might hold. By now, it is almost inevitable that the likes of 5G and smart devices and will make a considerable impact not only in the industry but in our everyday lives.

However, one company has gone one step further.

AMPLYFI, a business intelligence and research company has developed an artificial intelligence-based system that can scour the internet, and create a picture of the tech trends of the future.

Using cutting-edge technology to locate, harvest and analyse data, AMPLYFI’s DataVoyant processed 1,000,000 documents including academic papers, patents, journals, news articles and government white papers from both the surface and deep web.

Through this, likely future trends, and the time it will take for them to peak in popularity and maturity have been identified, going as far as 2050.

The tech predictions

Using AI algorithms, it is possible to identify key technologies and quantify their relevance based on a number of factors. 2,639 broad themes were identified, covering a range of industries and sectors. The machine learning analysis identified that technologies at their early stages today will become part of our daily lives over the next ten years and beyond.

As expected, the predicted tech trends for 2019 are centred on an increase in connected devices, with voice-first machine interaction advancing.

The continued prominence of blockchain, as well as a number of high-profile data breaches this year look likely to accumulate in the further development of distributed ledger technologies to improve digital security.

Although there has been hype surrounding 3D printing and manufacturing for a while now, this is also predicted to become more widely used over the next 12 months.

Over the next five years, wearable technologies are predicted to become more sophisticated, with energy harvesting wearable technologies gaining popularity. Unsurprisingly, digital assistants will continue to grow and become more personalised.

Looking further ahead, technology related to energy, mobility, medicine are forecast to be major areas of growth, with bio-printed organ transplants, AI-driven medical diagnosis and high-temperature super conductors all expected.

Finally, the world in 2050 looks likely to feature fully-automated cars, smart cities and quantum computing.

Identifying trends is important for business

Although the predictions are by no means certain, with regulatory hurdles or public opinion often hampering the adoption of cutting-edge technology, they are useful for businesses wanting an awareness of future trends to stay ahead of the curve when making business decisions.

Chris Ganje, CEO and co-founder of AMPLYFI believes that AI-based tech predictions make it easier for non-experts to get an insight into what to look out for over the next few years: