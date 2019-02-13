Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

T-Mobile-Sprint merger reaches latest hurdle

The US House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a hearing today to scrutinise the proposed merger between telecommunication giants T-Mobile and Sprint, looking into the impact that it could potentially have on consumer issues such as costs, innovation, competition and jobs.

Both T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure have both agreed to testify in front of the subcommittee today, which will include Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone and Communications and Technology Chairman Mike Doyle.

“A merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would combine two of the four largest wireless carriers and the carriers with the largest number of low-income customers,” a statement issued by key representatives from the subcommittee reads. “We look forward to examining this merger from the perspective of what is in the best interest of consumers and hardworking people.”

The hearing will take place at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington DC, starting at 3pm London time.

Cisco reports Q2 results

Cisco Systems is expected to deliver strong second quarter results today, despite concerns that the knock-on effects of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins previously warned that new tariffs aimed at forcing American companies to use American parts impacted the company’s “core networking products”, with China-made goods hit with additional costs of up to 25%. Despite that, analysts expect Cisco to report quarterly revenue of $12.4bn, a year-over-year growth of 4%, beating pre-quarter estimates. Earnings per share are expected to have grown by 12% to $0.72.

The network infrastructure leader will announce the latest results via a conference call, scheduled to begin at 9:30pm London time.

NHS considers digital health benefits

The NHS, the United Kingdom’s national healthcare provider, will host its ‘Empower the People’ conference today to highlight how new technology can transform the way that people manage their health.

Experts from across healthcare and technology will come together to deliver keynotes, workshops and panel discussions on healthcare apps, the effectiveness of digital tools, and data and technology standards.

The conference follows the recent rollout of the NHS App, which allows patients to book and manage appointments, order prescriptions, view medical records and more, all from their smartphones.

The conference will take place at the Park Plaza London Riverbank hotel, starting at 9:30am London time.

