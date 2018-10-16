Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK cabinet meets to discuss Brexit deal

The UK cabinet will today meet to discuss the final Brexit deal. Prime Minister Theresa May is thought to be presenting her senior ministers with an outline of the final Brexit deal, which is currently being negotiated with the European Union.

Central to the discussion is likely to be the so-called Irish backstop, which has been a key sticking point in recent negotiations.

Given the range of opinions on Brexit within the cabinet, it is quite possible that the discussion could lead to the resignation of one or more ministers.

This week is particularly vital in the Brexit negotiations, as all sides work to find common ground and realise a deal.

The cabinet will meet at 9:30am.

Goldman Sachs announces results, new CEO

Goldman Sachs will today make its first earnings report in 12 years without Lloyd Blankfein at the helm.

The investment bank is also thought to be formerly announcing its new CEO, David Solon, who started the top job on 1st October.

Goldman shares have been down since the bank’s last report in July, which saw analysts expectations exceeded but a rise in legal and regulatory costs.

It is thought that this quarterly earnings report will see a 0.4% rise in revenue and a 7.4% rise in earnings per share from a year ago.

Mike Pompeo discusses missing journalist with Saudi King

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will today meet Saudi King Salman to discuss the disappearance of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It is alleged that Khashoggi has been murdered, with the incident connected to 15 Saudi men who arrived in Istanbul at the start of October. They have been linked to the Saudi government.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Pompeo’s meeting was a last-minute decision, following a telephone discussion between US President Donald Trump and King Salman on 15th October.

There is increasing international pressure on Saudi Arabia to explain the disappearance of the journalist, with diplomatic tensions between the country and the West currently strained.

On Sunday Trump warned of retribution should Saudi Arabia be found to be responsible.

Yesterday’s highlights