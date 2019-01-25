Luke covers tech, business, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Davos returns to being a small Swiss ski town

The World Economic Forum (WEF) reaches its conclusion today. However, first we will hear from the likes of Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on the transitioning global economy. UK Chancellor Phillip Hammond was also due to take part in the session, but withdrew at the last minute.

Among the topics up for discussion today is the future of healthcare, exploring ideas such as big data and personalised medicine and the future of education, which will look at how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence will impact how and what we learn.

WEF will be brought to an end at 11:45am London time with a closing performance by the Sphinx Virtuosi chamber orchestra.

Industry leaders discuss future of energy

Representatives of the National Grid and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will meet today at the Smart Power Grid Forum.

The forum will focus on current and future technologies, including smart meters, grid scale storage, home batteries and domestic vehicle-to-grid technology, and how they can be used to develop smart energy systems.

The event is held as part of BEIS’s Smart Systems & Flexibility Plan, which will see £70m invested in smart technologies, as it works towards building a smart, flexible energy system that will lower energy costs for businesses and consumers.

Speakers at the event include Will Broad, Head of Smart Energy at BEIS, Simon Daniel, CEO of energy tech company Moixa, and Devrim Celal, CEO of smart energy company Upside Energy.

Ericsson hopes for another strong quarter

Telecommunications firm Ericsson will today release its earnings report from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Investors will be hoping for another strong quarter after an impressive Q4 in which sales rose by 9% to $6bn. Analysts have predicted earnings per share of $0.14 on revenues of $6.9bn ahead of the results, which would mark a fourth consecutive quarter of significant growth for the Swedish company.

Ericsson’s growth has been helped by its push into the early 5G market. In Q4 the company agreed a strategic partnership with IT company Fujitsu to continue to grow its 5G network operations in Japan. Ericsson also announced a similar deal with Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor Group for the Scandinavian market, as well as a partnership with Volvo to provide an in-vehicle cloud platform.

