Nextdoor‘s patent involves a method and apparatus for creating and storing online community groups based on digital communication data. Users can create groups with specific accounts they have interacted with. The computer-implemented method allows for the generation and access of digital communication groups within an online community system. GlobalData’s report on Nextdoor gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

Online community group creation and storage method

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11856490B2) discloses a computer-implemented method for managing digital communication groups within an online community system. The method involves storing digital communication data representing a conversation between digital accounts, receiving requests to generate communication groups, determining subsets of accounts based on interactions, creating and storing the groups with account identifiers, and providing access to specific accounts within the group. The method allows for the inclusion of accounts based on interactions with the conversation, geographic associations, and visual representations of interactions, ensuring targeted and efficient communication within the online community.



Furthermore, the patent includes instructions for storing digital communication data, receiving requests to generate groups, determining subsets based on interactions, and providing access to specific accounts. The method also involves associating accounts with conversations, selecting accounts based on interactions, and creating access-restricted web pages for interaction. By utilizing geographic associations, visual representations of interactions, and different interaction manners, the method ensures that the created communication groups are tailored to specific subsets of accounts within the online community. Overall, the patented method offers a structured approach to managing digital communication groups, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of communication within online communities.

