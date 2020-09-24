Today the long-awaited NHS Covid-19 contact tracing app has been launched in England and Wales.

The app, which was originally scheduled to be launched earlier this year, is designed to inform users if they have been near other app users who have tested positive for Covid-19. It also shows if they have visited a venue where they may have come into contact with the virus, and offers a way to order a coronavirus test and check symptoms.

The NHS Covid-19 app, developed by Apple and Google following the decision to abandon the NHSX contact tracing model, has already been downloaded by over one million people.

Although many with previous privacy fears have been reassured by the decentralised nature of the app, with the app’s developers stating that it is designed so “nobody will know who or where you are” with users able to delete data at any time, this has not stopped some from voicing concerns.

Today, privacy organisations the Open Rights Group and Big Brother Watch called for the UK government to “clarify how people’s private data will be kept safe and secure under the new Test and Trace regulations”.

Apple and Google’s app means that data is stored on an individual’s device rather than in a centralised database, with the two companies ensuring that GPS location data cannot be connected and that “privacy, transparency, and consent are of utmost importance in this effort”.

The UK’s Information Commissioners Elizabeth Denham has voiced support for the app:

“I am pleased that the app being launched this month is supported by the necessary consideration of people’s data protection rights.

“The Department for Health and Social Care has engaged with my office from the start of this project, answering our questions on transparency, legality and fairness, making changes in response to our feedback, and appreciating the value of data protection in encouraging public trust and support.”

Expect NHS Covid-19 app to be around for “long term”

However, Chris Greenwood, General Manager UK&I, NetApp said that while supporting the launch of the NHS Covid-19 app, “natural concerns” still remain:

“We welcome the news from UK government that the Covid-19 contact-tracing app has finally been launched. Its success will play a vital part in controlling the spread of the virus, and preventing a second lockdown. However, due to the potentially huge volumes of geolocation data the app can collect, we have natural concerns about how the government will be storing this highly personal data of our UK citizens.”

He stressed the importance of security and compliance:

“It is clear that Covid-19 is not something that will just go away, and citizens should be aware that this app could be in use for the long term. As the app collects data from the individual, potentially at all times, the question is, how securely is this data being stored, and for how long? While we have absolute faith that the data collected will be used for its stated purposes, due to its highly sensitive and invasive nature we call on the Department of Health and DDCMS to put every effort into ensuring a secure, and strictly compliant service, with no storage of irrelevant personal data.

“Furthermore, old ‘used’ data must be deleted as quickly as possible to minimize risk to the individual and public. Ultimately, we of course support the launch of the app, but want to ensure the government use it responsibly.”

