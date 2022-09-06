Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring activity declines 12.7% in August 2022

Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring declined 12.7% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.33% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.73% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 2.64% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 43.09% in August 2022, and a 26.23% drop over July 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 27.39% in August 2022, and registered growth of 20.66%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.7% in August 2022, an 11.31% drop from July 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 49.03% share, which marked a 23.44% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 36.96%, registering a 4.21% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.82% share and a 26.85% rise over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2% and a month-on-month increase of 52.38%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.19%, registering a 57.14% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 46.03% share in August 2022, a 22.12% decline over July 2022. US featured next with a 28.71% share, down 6.71% over the previous month. Spain recorded an 8.01% share, an increase of 26.73% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 50.78%, down by 23.61% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.33% share, a decline of 14.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 24.08% share, up 33.22% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.81%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.