Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring declined 12.7% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 12.84% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 44.38% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 1.21% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in November 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 61.79% in November 2021, and a 4.96% drop over October 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 20.21% in November 2021, and registered a decline of 29.18%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.75% in November 2021, an 8.78% drop from October 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 54.68% share, which marked a 0.52% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 34.52%, registering a 22.32% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.78% share and a 23.44% drop over October 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.75% and a month-on-month decline of 48.39%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.28%, registering a 100% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 52.15% share in November 2021, a 1.5% decline over October 2021. US featured next with a 26.33% share, down 22.13% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 5.71% share, a decline of 21.79% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.86%, down by 6.83% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.58% share, a decline of 10.03% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 18.66% share, down 23.56% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.89%, recording a month-on-month decline of 38.71%.