Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring declined 9.5% in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.76% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 47.35% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2021, and recorded a 0.59% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in December 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 58.08% in December 2021, and a 9.79% drop over November 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 23.02% in December 2021, and registered a decline of 13.36%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.1% in December 2021, a 66.67% rise from November 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in December 2021 with a 55.32% share, which marked a 5.73% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 36.09%, registering a 7.98% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.75% share and a 24.89% drop over November 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.61% and a month-on-month decline of 27.78%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.23%, registering a 28.57% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 54.11% share in December 2021, a 3.26% decline over November 2021. US featured next with a 26.84% share, down 9.45% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 5.42% share, a decline of 7.2% compared with November 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.24%, down by 2.83% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 23.58% share, a decline of 14.84% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.34% share, down 17.65% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.84%, recording a month-on-month decline of 5.26%.