Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring an increased 18.6% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 31.16% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 30.95% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 3.04% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 71.35% in June 2021, and a 28.8% growth over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 11.03% in June 2021, and registered a 46.32% an increase. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.02% in June 2021, a 6.32% rise from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 54.52% share, which marked a 33.92% growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 32.94%, registering a 39.73% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 10.71% share and an 8.16% drop over May 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.75% and a month-on-month an increase of 22.22%.Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.08%, registering a 75% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 41.11% share in June 2021, a 20.47% growth over May 2021. India featured next with a 31.83% share, up 41.7% over the previous month.Mexico recorded a 6.83% share, an increase of 1128.57% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.29%, up by 16.38% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 29.68% share, a growth of 61.9% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.16% share, up 54.76% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.87%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 10%.