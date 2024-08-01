Nissan and Honda have forged a partnership to conduct joint research into fundamental technologies for next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms.
In a separate memorandum of understanding, Nissan and Honda have also agreed to engage in discussions with Mitsubishi Motors to explore further advancements in vehicle intelligence and electrification.
The two companies believe that the software sector—encompassing autonomous driving, connectivity, and artificial intelligence—will shape the future value of vehicles and serve as a key competitive advantage.
As part of their collaboration, Nissan and Honda are also considering other areas of joint research and development activities.
These include the standardisation of battery cell modules for electric vehicles (EVs) and the mutual supply of these components.
By aligning their battery specifications, the companies aim to diversify their investments, mitigate risks, and achieve cost reductions through economies of scale.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The two companies are also exploring the possibility of Nissan utilising lithium-ion batteries produced by L-H Battery Company, a joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution, for its North American EV operations post-2028.
Additionally, they have reached a preliminary agreement to harmonise the specifications of their respective e-Axles, which will be used in their next-generation EVs.
Beyond vehicle technologies, Nissan and Honda have agreed to investigate collaborative opportunities in energy services and resource circulation within Japan.
This includes initiatives related to charging infrastructure, energy equipment, battery-based energy services, and charging solutions.
Honda president and representative executive officer Toshihiro Mibe said: “The automobile industry is in a period of transformation said to occur once in a century.
“We expect that the combination of technologies and knowledge cultivated by Nissan and Honda, as well as the strength and experience of Mitsubishi Motors, will enable us to more quickly resolve various issues related to electrification and intelligence on a global scale, and help lead societal reforms as a top runner.”