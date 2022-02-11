North America is seeing a hiring boom in tech industry robotics roles

North America extended its dominance for robotics hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending December.

The number of roles in North America made up 50.2 per cent of total robotics jobs – up from 42.6 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -0.6 year-on-year percentage point change in robotics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include robotics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for robotics job ads in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 39 per cent of all robotics job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 46.3 per cent in the three months ending December.

That was followed by France (up 0.9 percentage points), Singapore (up 0.7), and Canada (up 0.3).

The top country for robotics roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 46.3 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for robotics workers in the tech industry?

Some five per cent of all tech industry robotics roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending December - more than any other city.

That was followed by Mountain View (United States) with five per cent, Chennai (India) with 2.2 per cent, and Hyderabad (India) with 2.2 per cent.