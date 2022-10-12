North America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 3.6% in September 2022

North America witnessed a 3.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 5.58% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 23.79% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering an increase of 0.15% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 54.55% in September 2022, a 0.17% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.37% in September 2022, marking an 8.15% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 14.13% in September 2022, a 34.97% rise from August 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.52% in September 2022, a 7.84% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 57.86% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Oracle posted 2,128 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered an increase of 300.75% over the previous month, followed by NetApp with 740 jobs and a 1074.6% growth. Cognizant Technology Solutions with 718 IT jobs and Dell Technologies with 704 jobs, recorded a 5.4% drop and a 16.29% drop, respectively, while HCL Technologies recorded a 27.45% decline with 703 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 90.89% share in September 2022, a 6.24% increase over August 2022. Canada featured next with a 7.08% share, down 2.41% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.02% share, a drop of 4.53% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.16%, up by 0.13% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.56% share, registered a growth of 1.06% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.54% share, up 40.76% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.6%, recording a month-on-month growth of 7.41%.