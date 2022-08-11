North America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 5.4% in July 2022

North America witnessed a 5.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 6.6% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 24.15% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering an increase of 0.31% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 58.13% in July 2022, a 12.3% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 14.74% in July 2022, marking an 18.98% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.25% in July 2022, a 10.13% drop from June 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.99% in July 2022, a 12.97% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 14.13% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during July 2022 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 1,801 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered an increase of 31.08% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 985 jobs and a 6.49% growth. HCL Technologies with 881 IT jobs and Rocket Software with 870 jobs, recorded a 6.18% drop and a 45.73% rise, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a 9.4% decline with 617 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 89.02% share in July 2022, a 12.05% decrease over June 2022. Canada featured next with an 8.16% share, down 24.93% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.82% share, a drop of 3.02% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.43%, down by 14.38% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.33% share, registered a decline of 8.72% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.74% share, down 18.32% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.49%, recording a month-on-month decline of 16.41%.