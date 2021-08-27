North America witnessed a 0.3% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen an increase of 0.25% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 24.89% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering an increase of 0.67% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 65.98% in July 2021, a 10.63% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 11.11% in July 2021, marking a 15.37% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.64% in July 2021, a 7.83% drop from June 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.72% in July 2021, an 11.9% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 6.05% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Cognizant Technology Solutions posted 1,207 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered an increase of 1815.87% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 839 jobs and a 3.58% growth. HCL Technologies with 760 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 740 jobs, recorded a 2.44% decline and a 56.32% drop, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a 6.45% increase with 677 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 86.58% share in July 2021, an 11.14% decline over June 2021. Canada featured next with an 11.31% share, down 12.12% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.11% share, a growth of 1.24% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.67%, down by 12.03% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 33.7% share, a decline of 12.41% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.93% share, up 1.73% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.7%, recording a month-on-month decline of 19.9%.