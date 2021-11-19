North America witnessed a 1.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2021 has seen an increase of 2.83% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 27.23% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2021, registering an increase of 0.05% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 69.65% in October 2021, a 14.27% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.43% in October 2021, marking a 1.78% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.15% in October 2021, a 1.77% rise from September 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.57% in October 2021, a 3.07% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 26.45% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during October 2021 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 2,670 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a decline of 49.18% over the previous month, followed by AT&T with 1,476 jobs and a 39.11% growth. Dell Technologies with 1,429 IT jobs and Microsoft with 932 jobs, recorded a 14.17% drop and a 9.39% rise, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a 27.29% decline with 919 job postings during October 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 90.5% share in October 2021, a 9.42% decrease over September 2021. Canada featured next with a 6.9% share, down 21.81% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 1.44% share, a drop of 19.96% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.54%, down by 9.96% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 34.63% share, registered a decline of 11.59% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.16% share, down 8.63% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.67%, recording a month-on-month decline of 12.7%.