North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 1.83% in deal activity during September 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Intuit’s $12bn acquisition of The Rocket Science Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 860 technology industry deals worth $41.9bn were announced for the region in September 2021, against the 12-month average of 876 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in September 2021 with 517 transactions, representing a 60.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 266 deals, followed by private equity deals with 77 transactions, respectively capturing a 30.9% and 9% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $22.77bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $13.54bn and $5.58bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 50.9% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $21.3bn, against the overall value of $41.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Intuit $12bn acquisition deal with The Rocket Science Group

2) The $3.1bn acquisition of NeuStar by TransUnion

3) Thomas H Lee Partners $3bn private equity deal with Brooks Automation

4) The $1.9bn acquisition of Pathwire by Sinch

5) The JordanLP $1.3bn private equity deal with Echo Global Logistics

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.