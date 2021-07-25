North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 17.43% in deal activity during June 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and The Blackstone Group’s $10bn private equity deal with QTS Realty Trust, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 876 technology industry deals worth $61.5bn were announced for the region in June 2021, against the 12-month average of 746 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in June 2021 with 524 transactions, representing a 59.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 273 deals, followed by private equity deals with 79 transactions, respectively capturing a 31.2% and 9.02% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $29.01bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $17.07bn and $15.39bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 42.6% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $26.21bn, against the overall value of $61.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and The Blackstone Group’s $10bn private equity deal with QTS Realty Trust

2) The $5.49bn private equity deal with Cloudera by Dubilier & Rice, Clayton and KKRInc

3) Platinum Equity’s $4.5bn private equity deal with McGraw Hill Companies

4) The $4bn acquisition of 10% stake in Universal Music Group by Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

5) Rockwell Automation’s acquisition of Plex Systems for $2.22bn.

