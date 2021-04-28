North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 37.09% in deal activity during March 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 972 technology industry deals worth $98.68bn were announced for the region in March 2021, against the 12-month average of 709 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2021 with 555 transactions, representing a 57.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 353 deals, followed by private equity deals with 64 transactions, respectively capturing a 36.3% and 6.6% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $72.11bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $13.3bn and $13.27bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 53.9% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $53.17bn, against the overall value of $98.68bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications

2) The $10bn merger deal with ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage

3) Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic

4) The $6.5bn acquisition of Auth0 by Okta

5) The merger of SYNNEX and Tech Data for $6.33bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.