North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 37.09% in deal activity during March 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 972 technology industry deals worth $98.68bn were announced for the region in March 2021, against the 12-month average of 709 deals.
Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2021 with 555 transactions, representing a 57.1% share for the region.
In second place was M&A with 353 deals, followed by private equity deals with 64 transactions, respectively capturing a 36.3% and 6.6% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $72.11bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $13.3bn and $13.27bn, respectively.
North America technology industry deals in March 2021: Top deals
The top five technology deals accounted for 53.9% of the overall value during March 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $53.17bn, against the overall value of $98.68bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications
2) The $10bn merger deal with ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage
3) Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic
4) The $6.5bn acquisition of Auth0 by Okta
5) The merger of SYNNEX and Tech Data for $6.33bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.