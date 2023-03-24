NTT, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s NTT Partner Ecosystem Profile, the cloud computing, data and analytics, and security categories account for 55.6% of the total 93 partner engagements, as of June 2022. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

NTT, a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, is a provider of domestic and international telecommunications services. The company provides consultancy, architecture, security, and cloud services to help enterprises optimize their information and communications technology (ICT) environments. NTT is a technology company that provides connected, digital and secured software solutions for cybersecurity, workplace, data center and networks. The company is headquartered in London, England, the UK.

As depicted in the chart above, NTT's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 81.7% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Western Europe with a share of 9.7%, according to GlobalData's report.

Healthcare, financial markets, and government emerged as the top three industry verticals, that NTT is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 26.4% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with healthcare leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 8.9%.

The table below covers prominent partners of NTT based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of NTT's partners are solution partners (implementation/deployment).

GlobalData's Partner Network Database tracks and evaluates the partner ecosystem for over 300 ICT vendors, across 29 industries, 18 ICT solution areas, and 7 regions using a proprietary partner scoring framework. To uncover and analyses the partner network for other leading ICT vendors, access GlobalData's proprietary partner ecosystem profiles below:

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Partner Network Database tracks partner ecosystem of IT vendors. The database offers granular details on official partners of the IT vendors spread across the geographies. This analysis considers only partners details that are sourced from company website, press releases, CXO commentary from the publicly available sources and excludes all terminated and rumoured partner deals.