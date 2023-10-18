Chip company NVIDIA has formed a partnership with electronics manufacturing major Foxconn to build infrastructure and systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
Under the alliance, using NVIDIA’s technology, Foxconn will build a new class of data centres.
These facilities will support a variety of applications such as the digitalisation of manufacturing and inspection workflows, the development of platforms for robots and AI-powered electric vehicles (EVs), and services for language-based generative AI.
NVIDIA said the partnership will begin with the development of AI factories, which are dedicated computing facilities equipped with NVIDIA GPU hardware and software for processing, enhancing, and turning enormous amounts of data into useful AI models and tokens.
Foxconn will also use NVIDIA technologies to develop solutions for applications including autonomous automotive fleets, advanced robotics systems and video analytics among several others.
Furthermore, the Taiwan-based contract manufacturer aims to build its own AI factories using the NVIDIA Omniverse platform and Isaac and Metropolis frameworks to enhance the production and quality standards of electronics manufacturing.
Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu said: “Most importantly, NVIDIA and Foxconn are building these factories together. We will be helping the whole industry move much faster into the new AI era.”
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “A new type of manufacturing has emerged — the production of intelligence. And the data centres that produce it are AI factories.
“Foxconn, the world’s largest manufacturer, has the expertise and scale to build AI factories globally. We are delighted to expand our decade-long partnership with Foxconn to accelerate the AI industrial revolution.”
Last month, NVIDIA formed partnerships with Indian companies Reliance, Infosys, and Tata.
Broadly, the tie-ups focus on advancing generative AI, building supercomputing infrastructure and AI cloud, and upskilling staff.