NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang with Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani. Credit: NVIDIA/Infosys.

Indian IT services provider Infosys has joined forces with technology major NVIDIA to enhance businesses’ operations using generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and applications.

Under the alliance, Infosys Topaz will gain access to NVIDIA’s AI enterprise ecosystem, which includes models, tools, and graphics processing unit (GPU) systems.

Infosys Topaz is a suite of services, solutions and platforms that are powered by generative AI.

Through the partnership, the Indian technology vendor hopes to develop services that customers can use to incorporate generative AI into their operations.

Infosys also intends to establish an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence where it will provide training and certification to 50,000 of its staff members on NVIDIA AI technologies.

With NVIDIA’s solutions, Infosys has already developed solutions including a computer vision offering that leverages NVIDIA Metropolis and Infosys Video Analytics platform.

Besides developing speech and translation AI solutions using Infosys Cortex with NVIDIA Riva, Infosys is offering large language models for multiple use cases that are powered by the NVIDIA NeMo framework and Infosys Generative AI Labs.

Furthermore, Infosys and NVIDIA are working on AI-driven solutions for use in 5G, cybersecurity, energy transition, and digitalisation applications.

Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani said: “Infosys is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-based services to our clients worldwide.

“By combining our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on NVIDIA AI technology, we are creating end-to-end industry-leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first.”

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “Together, NVIDIA and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions.”

Earlier this month, US-based NVIDIA formed AI partnerships with Indian conglomerates Reliance and Tata.

The collaboration with Reliance and Tata will focus on developing generative AI applications for the Indian market, building supercomputing infrastructure and AI cloud and upskilling employees.