NVIDIA has significantly expanded its workforce in China this year, adding approximately 200 staff in Beijing to bolster its research team dedicated to autonomous driving technologies, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.
This expansion is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance its research capabilities in the region. The move aligns with Nvidia’s global efforts to meet the increasing demand for artificial intelligence chips.
In addition to the research team, Nvidia has also strengthened its after-sales service and networking software development teams in China.
Despite US trade restrictions limiting the sale of its most advanced semiconductors in China, Nvidia reported $5.4bn in sales from the country in the September 2024 quarter, underscoring its importance as a market and research hub.
While Nvidia has worked to maintain strong ties with China, the local antitrust regulator recently launched an investigation into Nvidia’s 2020 acquisition of Mellanox, which had been conditionally approved at the time. The probe comes just weeks after CEO Jensen Huang praised China’s role in technological advancements during a visit to Hong Kong.
The probe may result in fines or remedial measures and is seen as part of the ongoing US-China trade tensions.
Beijing’s support for domestic electric vehicle manufacturers has positioned it as a leader in EV technologies, reducing costs for connected cars. Nvidia’s decade-long development of driving automation and AI software positions its China-based researchers to collaborate with local automakers seeking to integrate these technologies into their vehicles.
As of February 2024, Nvidia reported having 29,600 employees across 36 countries. In China, the company has grown its presence over recent years, now employing nearly 600 people in Beijing and recently opening a new office in the Zhongguancun tech hub.