NVIDIA has unveiled software to enable businesses to integrate AI systems into their workflows.
The release, called inference, comes as Nvidia looks to break into the AI application sector and broaden its offerings beyond AI chips.
Nvidia is currently the dominating force in AI chips and reportedly held over 80% of the market in 2023.
The US chip company joined the one-trillion-dollar club of companies in 2023, bolstered by demand for its H100 Graphics processing units, which are used to train foundation models like OpenAI’s GPT-4.
Nvidia’s new software tools help modify and run AI models on Nvidia hardware, allowing businesses to use AI for specific use cases.
Nvidia has announced it will partner with leading companies to develop its new tools, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta.
According to GlobalData’s report, 2024 Enterprise Predictions: AI, Nvidia will become less of a dominant force in the AI chip industry due to rising competition in the sector.
“As companies of all sizes work to reduce their dependence of Nvidia, alternative chip architectures will grow stronger, with CPUs, ASIC chips, and other designs gaining more ground,” the report stated.
Big Tech companies like Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft are also decreasing their reliance on Nvidia as they create their own AI chips, according to the report.