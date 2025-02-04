Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Indian ride-hailing company Ola, has announced an investment of Rs20bn ($229.8m) in his AI company, Krutrim.
Aggarwal has also pledged an additional $1.14bn investment into the company by 2026.
The announcement included the establishment of the KrutrimAI lab and the release of several of several open-source AI models.
Aggarwal on social media platform X said: “While we’ve been working on AI for a year, today we’re releasing our work to the open source community and also publishing a bunch of technical reports.
“Our focus is on developing AI for India – to make AI better on Indian languages, data scarcity, cultural context etc.”
Aggarwal said that Krutrim has launched an AI lab with large language models (LLMs) Krutrim-2 and Krutrim 1.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“While Krutrim 1 (India’s first LLM) was launched in January 2024, it was a basic 7B model. We’re launching Krutrim 2 today as a much improved model,” Aggarwal added.
Further expanding its AI portfolio, Krutrim introduced Chitrarth 1, a vision-language model that builds upon Krutrim 1, designed to comprehend images and documents.
The firm also unveiled Dhwani 1, a speech-language model based on Krutrim 1, capable of performing tasks such as speech translations.
Additionally, Krutrim announced the release of Vyakhyarth 1, an Indic embedding model that supports use cases like search and retrieval-augmented generation.
Aggarwal emphasised that alongside these technological advancements, Krutrim has developed benchmarks to measure the performance of Indian LLMs, setting a standard for future innovations in the field.
The Krutrim Lab, in partnership with NVIDIA, plans to deploy what it claims to India’s first GB200 supercomputer by March 2025 with plans to scale it into the nation’s largest supercomputer by year end.
Recently, Krutrim reportedly integrated China’s DeepSeek models to its cloud infrastructure.