Twitter: Dr. Omkar Rai on India’s upcoming data protection law top tweet Q4 2021

Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on big data in Q4 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 big data experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

The most popular tweets on big data in Q4 2021: Top five

1. Dr. Omkar Rai’s tweet on the benefits of India’s upcoming data protection law

Dr. Omkar Rai, ex director general of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), tweeted on the benefits of India’s upcoming data protection law. Rai believes that the law will bring a paradigm shift in protecting privacy and intellectual property, while empowering tech start-ups in developing big data solutions and strengthening the domestic data centre ecosystem.

India’s upcoming data laws should not be considered as an additional cost to companies, but as a key element for building the future of technology, according to Salil Parekh, the CEO of Infosys, an information technology company. Parekh believes that India is well positioned to enforce data protection laws today due to its robust technological infrastructure and massive developments taking place in telecommunications, connectivity and data centre capabilities. The regulations are expected to bring in more work for companies as global organisations will look to ensure compliance, the article detailed.

The upcoming Indian data protection law can bring in a paradigm shift in protecting privacy & intellectual property, bolster domestic data centre ecosystem, and empower Indian tech startups to develop #BigData solutions by leveraging enormous data. https://t.co/OGhwiSI7qn December 15, 2021

Username: Dr. Omkar Rai

Twitter handle: @Omkar_Raii

Likes: 140

Retweets: 131

2. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on businesses leveraging big data to improve operations

Antonio Grasso, CEO of Digital Business Innovation, an IT services and consulting company, shared an article on eight ways in which businesses are leveraging big data solutions to improve operations in an age where the understanding of big data needs is increasing. Firstly, advanced analytics software and dashboards enhanced by big data are helping businesses pick up cues about customers and their behaviour patterns. Such analysis can help businesses in improving their customer services, marketing, products and services, and sales, the article highlighted.

Big data applications are also helping businesses to retain and acquire new customers and improve their brand loyalty by identifying purchasing decisions of customers, while preventing fraud through big data analytics. Furthermore, big data is providing organisations the power to predict and optimise prices by spotting trends and patterns early. It is also providing customers hyper-personalised recommendations and personalisation of websites and services where there is an overwhelming choice of online offerings for customers, the article detailed.

Other use cases of big data for businesses, include understanding customer sentiment, reducing downtime, and identifying and mitigating potential risks through early visibility and expediting responses against major changes, the article further noted.

As the understanding of big data requirements increases, so do big data use cases. Here are eight ways businesses are using big data to improve operations.



Source @TechTarget Link > https://t.co/PcKGcKTUlc via @antgrasso #BigData #Analytics #DataScience pic.twitter.com/4gcfSOqpvI — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) December 17, 2021

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Likes: 133

Retweets: 85

3. David Holm’s tweet on the advantages of open data

David Holm, a technology strategist and start-up investor, tweeted on sharing data for impact. A whitepaper by technology company Microsoft detailed how governments and organisations in Asia have started realising the benefits of collaboration and data sharing. The paper revealed that data sharing initiatives can be enhanced through trust by providing security, privacy, and governance as well as collaboration between public and private sectors and strong government actions.

The study highlighted that 50% of the data generated online is collected by less than 100 companies. Experts believe that if this data divide continues, only few economies and companies will be able to reap the benefits of data sharing, the article highlighted. Professional services network company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), for example, highlighted that if this trend continued then 70% of the economic value generated by artificial intelligence (AI) will benefit only two countries, namely China and the US.

Experts believe that data sharing is crucial for digital transformation and for an inclusive recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Data has been able to meet the most immediate challenges in Asia, such as fighting the pandemic, tackling cybersecurity, and in reducing carbon emissions, according to Mike Yeh, the regional vice president and director of corporate, external and legal affairs, Microsoft Asia. Yeh added that the region is most poised to unlock the potential of data sharing as it is both highly populated and a mobile-first region.

Username: David Holm

Twitter handle: @cloudpreacher

Likes: 68

Retweets: 118

4. Linda Grasso’s tweet on the proliferation of data in the coming years

Linda Grasso, CEO of DeltalogiX, a digital transformation blog, shared an article on the importance of data and how the creation and capturing of data is likely to surge in the upcoming years. The article detailed that it has become vital for businesses to understand the troves of information they have at their disposal, with technologies such as AI and data analytics playing a critical role in exposing the benefits of data for businesses.

The article detailed how investments in AI and big data analytics to manage the proliferation of data has become almost ubiquitous, with almost 99% of the large companies investing in these technologies in 2021, and 91.9% of companies looking to increase their pace of investments. The article also highlighted how companies are struggling to convert themselves into data-driven organisations, with 48.5% of the companies driving innovation through big data and AI in 2021, while 41.2% are competing on data and analytics, and 24% are creating a data-driven organisation.

The amount of data created and captured around the world is set to increase in the coming years. With the help of #DataAnalytics and AI, companies need to understand the material at their disposal. Link >> https://t.co/sBl4mGA2za @raconteur @antgrasso via @LindaGrass0 #AI #Tech pic.twitter.com/Z5P73ejuL6 — Linda Grasso (@LindaGrass0) November 24, 2021

Username: Linda Grasso

Twitter handle: @LindaGrass0

Likes: 99

Retweets: 64

5. Andrew Staub’s tweet on the role of big data in healthcare

Andrew Staub, head of corporate development and digital transformation at the banking company Raiffeisen CH, shared a research paper on the role of big data and healthcare. The study highlighted the importance of data science in providing support to processing and analysing large amounts of unstructured data gathered by healthcare systems through the internet of things (IoT)-connected devices, insurance data, medical examinations, and patient demography.

Experts believe that big data analytics and data science can provide accurate insights and help in the diagnosis and treatment of patients. Data analytics has six use cases in healthcare, including mental health, protecting privacy and preventing fraud, surveillance, healthcare management and administration, pharmacovigilance, and public health, the article noted.

The study also revealed how the image processing technique on healthcare data helps in providing valuable insights into organ functioning thereby assisting in the identification of a disease and patient health outcomes. The technique is most commonly used for organ delineation, diagnosis of spinal deformity, identifying lung tumours, and detecting an aneurysm and arterial stenosis. Likewise, real-time data from wearables can help in deciding patient health outcomes and determining a suitable treatment.

Username: Andreas Staub

Twitter handle: @andi_staub

Likes: 87 Retweets: 61