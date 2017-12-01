Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

As customers shift to online banking, RBS announced today that it will close 259 more branches across the UK.

The closures will affect 62 Royal Bank of Scotland and 197 NatWest branches.

It is not the first time that RBS, which is 72 percent-owned by the taxpayer, has announced plans to shut branches.

In March, the company said it was closing 158 local bank branches, following 191 closures over the previous two years.

RBS said shutting branches would enable the company to invest in the company’s offerings for mobile, given that the number of its customers making mobile transactions has increased by 73 percent since 2014.

Including the branch closures announced today, RBS has cut more than one-third of its UK branch network since the start of the 2017.

An RBS spokesperson said:

More and more of our customers are choosing to do their everyday banking online or on mobile. Since 2014 the number of customers using our branches across the UK has fallen by 40 percent and mobile transactions have increased by 73 percent over the same period. Over 5 million customers now use our mobile banking app and one in five only bank with us digitally.

However, he made reference to imminent redundancies.

We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected.

Unite, Britain’s largest labor union, said the company’s “alarming” move will cause 1,000 job losses:

“This British-taxpayer funded bank should be concentrating on investing in jobs here in the UK, rather than cutting them wholesale,” said Unite’s national officer Rob MacGregor said in a statement today. “Why is the government signing off this alarming branch closure program?”

RBS is not the only banking giant to respond to the increasing popularity of online banking by shutting branches.

On Wednesday, Lloyds Banking Group announced plans to shut 49 branches next year.

Big UK banks signed up to a protocol in 2015 to minimise the impact of branch closures.They agreed to make sure that trained staff are on hand help customers find alternatives when a local branch is closing.

For example, Customers can can use a Post Office to withdraw cash and paying in cash or cheques.

How popular is online banking?

At present, 63 percent of individuals in the UK use online banking regularly, a proportion which has increased steadily over the past decade.

Getting even more people to use online banking

In August, RBS created a special “taskforce” to help customers who have trouble using online or mobile banking.

So-called community bankers work across the UK with a particular focus on rural areas.

They train customers and teach them the digital skills to bank online or on mobile.

Paul Geary, is a NatWest community banker based in Saddleworth, Machester.

He explained his role:

I interact with customers in a number of ways, everything from private appointments to open drop-in sessions and financial education events.

“I help customers in Saddleworth with personal banking, as well as getting them access to the the right banking options for their needs,” he added.

By the end of 2017 there will be 55 NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland community bankers across the country.

People in the UK will only visit a bank branch four times a year by 2022, according to industry analysts CACI forecasts.

In September, RBS avoided the force sale of its Williams and Glyn brand.

It will instead spend £833m to pay business customers to switch their accounts to competitors and to fund rivals’ growth ambitions.