ChatGPT Gov allows for the creation of custom GPTs. Credit: Ascannio/Shutterstock.

Microsoft-backed AI company OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Gov, a new AI service specifically designed for US government agencies.

This move aims to enhance the efficiency and productivity of government operations by providing advanced AI tools.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Gov allows for deployment on Microsoft Azure’s commercial cloud or the Azure Government cloud, which is part of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service.

This allows agencies to self-host ChatGPT Gov, facilitating better control over security, privacy, and compliance with strict frameworks like IL5, CJIS, ITAR, and FedRAMP High.

The infrastructure of ChatGPT Gov is expected to streamline the internal authorisation process for OpenAI’s tools, particularly when handling sensitive, non-public data.

As with other OpenAI services, the use of ChatGPT Gov is governed by specific usage policies.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

ChatGPT Gov provides access to numerous features and capabilities that are also available in ChatGPT Enterprise.

These include the ability to save and share conversations within a government workspace, upload text and image files, and utilise GPT-4o, OpenAI’s flagship model known for its excellence in text interpretation, summarisation, coding, image interpretation, and mathematics.

In addition, ChatGPT Gov allows for the creation of custom GPTs (Generative Pre-training Transformers ) that employees can build and share within their government workspace.

It also includes an administrative console designed for CIOs and IT teams to manage users, groups, custom GPTs, single sign-on (SSO), and other functionalities.

In post on X, OpenAI chief product officer Kevin Weil said: “Enabling the public sector, especially the US federal government, to leverage ChatGPT is critical to maintaining America’s global leadership in AI.”

OpenAI noted that ChatGPT Gov can better manage “non-public sensitive data”.

In a press statement, OpenAI said: “ChatGPT Gov reflects our commitment to helping US government agencies leverage OpenAI’s technology today. We continue to work toward FedRAMP Moderate and High accreditations for our fully managed SaaS product, ChatGPT Enterprise. We are also evaluating expanding ChatGPT Gov to Azure’s classified regions⁠.”

The launch follows CEO Sam Altman’s statement on X, where he mentioned that the company will “pull up some releases.”

This came shortly after the low-cost Chinese AI startup, DeepSeek, caused a stir by surpassing ChatGPT in downloads on Apple’s App Store.