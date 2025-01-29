Microsoft-backed AI company OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Gov, a new AI service specifically designed for US government agencies.
This move aims to enhance the efficiency and productivity of government operations by providing advanced AI tools.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Gov allows for deployment on Microsoft Azure’s commercial cloud or the Azure Government cloud, which is part of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service.
This allows agencies to self-host ChatGPT Gov, facilitating better control over security, privacy, and compliance with strict frameworks like IL5, CJIS, ITAR, and FedRAMP High.
The infrastructure of ChatGPT Gov is expected to streamline the internal authorisation process for OpenAI’s tools, particularly when handling sensitive, non-public data.
As with other OpenAI services, the use of ChatGPT Gov is governed by specific usage policies.
ChatGPT Gov provides access to numerous features and capabilities that are also available in ChatGPT Enterprise.
These include the ability to save and share conversations within a government workspace, upload text and image files, and utilise GPT-4o, OpenAI’s flagship model known for its excellence in text interpretation, summarisation, coding, image interpretation, and mathematics.
In addition, ChatGPT Gov allows for the creation of custom GPTs (Generative Pre-training Transformers ) that employees can build and share within their government workspace.
It also includes an administrative console designed for CIOs and IT teams to manage users, groups, custom GPTs, single sign-on (SSO), and other functionalities.
In post on X, OpenAI chief product officer Kevin Weil said: “Enabling the public sector, especially the US federal government, to leverage ChatGPT is critical to maintaining America’s global leadership in AI.”
OpenAI noted that ChatGPT Gov can better manage “non-public sensitive data”.
In a press statement, OpenAI said: “ChatGPT Gov reflects our commitment to helping US government agencies leverage OpenAI’s technology today. We continue to work toward FedRAMP Moderate and High accreditations for our fully managed SaaS product, ChatGPT Enterprise. We are also evaluating expanding ChatGPT Gov to Azure’s classified regions.”
The launch follows CEO Sam Altman’s statement on X, where he mentioned that the company will “pull up some releases.”
This came shortly after the low-cost Chinese AI startup, DeepSeek, caused a stir by surpassing ChatGPT in downloads on Apple’s App Store.