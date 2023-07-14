The AP strikes a deal with OpenAI. Credit: Tada Images.

OpenAI and the Associated Press (AP) have announced a partnership that will allow the company to use a wealth of data from the AP’s news archive to train ChatGPT.

The partnership means the artificial intelligence (AI) company will have access to a section of AP’s mass text archive.

In return, the news organisation will be able to leverage OpenAI’s technology and product expertise, according to a statement by the AP.

OpenAI has recently come under fire for several instances of intellectual property (IP) infringement. The tech company was sued by US Comedian and author Sarah Silverman and authors Mona Awad and Paul Tremblay for breaching copywriting laws.

Despite the allegations, Kristin Heitmann, AP senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said that her company firmly supports a framework that will ensure intellectual property is protected”.

“News organisations must have a seat at the table to ensure this happens, so that newsrooms large and small can leverage this technology to benefit journalism,” Heitmann added.

The AP, which was founded in 1846, said it has already integrated AI into its working patterns in order to keep up with the times.

According to the company, this includes the automation of some rote tasks which allows its journalists to spend more time reporting.

“Generative AI is a fast-moving space with tremendous implications for the news industry,” Heitmann added.

Adding: “We are pleased that OpenAI recognizes that fact-based, nonpartisan news content is essential to this evolving technology, and that they respect the value of our intellectual property.”