Credit: Getty Images / Studio-Pro

A former engineer on the founding team of Apple’s Siri has slammed OpenAI’s newly released GPT-4 as having “no idea what it’s saying.”

GPT-4 is the next installment of OpenAI’s smash-hit intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. The new and improved model is now able to respond to images and process eight times as many words as the previous edition.

ChatGPT has reached viral stardom since its launch in November 2022, attracting millions of users with requests for help with homework, writing computer code, producing songs, and more.

However, despite its popularity, experts have continued to criticise the actual quality of output from the world’s hottest chatbot.

Aaron Kalb, former Apple developer and current co-founder of business software company, Alation, told Verdict: “GPT is incredibly impressive in its ability to sound smart. The problem is that it still has no idea what it’s saying.”

According to Kalb, who helped produce Apple’s Siri, the AI bot assisting millions across the globe, ChatGPT “doesn’t have the knowledge it tries to put into words.”

“It’s just really good at knowing which words ‘feel right’ to come after the words before, since it has effectively read and memorized the whole internet,” he told Verdict.

Kalb argues that because GPT-4 is trained with publicly available data, it doesn’t hold any “proprietary information required to accurately answer business-specific questions” and can not be trusted to advise on important decisions.

“That’s because it’s designed to generate content that simply looks correct with great flexibility and fluency, which creates a false sense of credibility and can result in so-called AI hallucinations,” Kalb said.

“While the authenticity and ease of use is what makes GPT so alluring, it’s also its most glaring limitation.”

OpenAI claims they have spent six months working on safety features for GPT-4 but they have reminded users that it is still able to deliver disinformation.

As of right now, users can access GPT-4 through ChatGPT Plus, which charges customers $20 per month for premium access to the service.

GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.