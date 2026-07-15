Oracle expands Fusion Cloud with AI Agent Studio builder tools. Credit: MDart10/Shutterstock.com.

Oracle has introduced a new AI-native builder within its AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, allowing customers and partners to build and run “Fusion Agentic Applications” directly inside Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

The company announced the release as part of a broader move to support enterprise adoption of outcome-driven systems that utilise teams of specialised AI agents to coordinate and execute business processes.

The builder experience aims to bring together no-code, low-code, and pro-code development options in a single Fusion-native framework.

Business users can begin creating applications using natural language. Developers have access to tools such as Visual Studio Code, standard command-line interfaces, Git-based workflows, and coding assistants including Codex and Claude Code.

This approach is designed to accommodate a variety of experience levels and facilitate the development of AI-native systems that integrate security, governance controls, and auditability by default.

Fusion Agentic Applications differ from traditional AI automation tools by operating within the Oracle Fusion ecosystem, inheriting its security and governance features. They interact directly with Fusion business objects, workflows, policies, and approvals, offering the auditability required for enterprise standards.

The company emphasised that these applications are not wrappers around existing software, but are designed specifically around business outcomes such as financial close, collections, service management, workforce operations, and supply chain execution.

Oracle applications development executive vice president Chris Leone said: “Enterprise software is moving beyond systems that record work to systems that actively drive and execute outcomes.

“With this new builder experience, customers and partners can build Fusion Agentic Applications that are backed by specialised agent teams and run natively inside Oracle Fusion Applications, where the business objects, workflows, security, approvals, and auditability already exist. This is fundamentally different from building disconnected AI automations and then trying to bolt on enterprise controls later.”

Organisations using Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications can build, connect, and deploy AI automation and agentic applications using Oracle, partner, and external agents.

Oracle states that building AI applications within the native runtime is intended to address key challenges in moving from prototype to production.

By developing these applications directly inside the enterprise system, organisations do not need to manage identity, data access, approvals, audit trails, observability, governance controls, and lifecycle management separately. These capabilities are integrated from the outset with Fusion Agentic Applications.

Oracle noted enhancements including the ability to build applications with “reusable developer resources”, supported with templates, starter projects, and example applications accessible through a new public GitHub repository.

Enterprises can also use Oracle AI Agent Marketplace, which is expanding to include catalogues of agentic applications alongside existing AI agents. The company cited over 80,000 certified experts in Oracle AI Agent Studio as available to help with building, testing, deploying, and managing AI applications.

Oracle stated the AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications will be available at no additional cost and includes orchestration, testing, validation, and integrated security tools.

Customers and partners can extend over 1,000 existing AI agents in Fusion Applications and the 22 Fusion Agentic Applications the company introduced earlier in the year, or create new ones for deployment across enterprise operations.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications comprise integrated cloud-based tools for finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer experience, with AI features built in.

Separately, in June, Oracle disclosed a 13% reduction in its global workforce over the past fiscal year. Its latest annual report shows approximately 141,000 full-time employees as of 31 May 2026, down from around 162,000 the previous year.