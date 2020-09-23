Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Database giant Oracle has secured a contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide cloud infrastructure for processing and storing sensitive defence data.

Defence Digital, the MoD department that oversees digital and information technologies for the military, will use Oracle’s hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The deal sees Oracle join Amazon Web Services and Microsoft on the list of trusted cloud providers under the MODCloud initiative.

Members of the defence community will have access to Oracle’s cloud-based product portfolio under a pan-defence enterprise agreement. It will give the MoD access to Oracle’s digital assistants, data visualisation, mobile hub, and low code development tools.

Defence Digital joins other public sector organisations, including the Home Office, the Office for National Statistics and Croydon County Council, which are already using Oracle Cloud.

“The real opportunity of digital transformation—which includes artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, blockchain, and human interfaces—is to embrace data on a scale we’ve never seen before,” said MoD Defence Digital application services and dev ops head Brigadier Sara Sharkey.

“Selecting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure within our MODCLOUD Multi-Hybrid suite of services offers new technologies that are reshaping how we approach IT and using this information, allowing us to focus on innovation and outcomes for both business and importantly, people.’

Neither party disclosed the cost of the deal. Defence Digital has an annual budget of £2bn.

“By adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the Ministry of Defence will be one step closer to realising its wider transformation strategy,” said Richard Petley, senior vice president and country leader, Oracle UK.

“The Ministry of Defence will capitalise on the choice and economic benefits Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can provide, all of which will help meet challenges that lie ahead.”

The MoD contract comes as Oracle negotiates a deal to acquire a 12.5% stake in social media app TikTok, which was forced to divest following an executive order from the Trump administration.

