GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Oracle, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Oracle‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Oracle offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Oracle has set a goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and use 100% renewable energy by 2025. The company manages over 20 million square feet of real estate worldwide and uses Oracle IoT Cloud to monitor and manage key facilities to maximize energy efficiency. Oracle Analytics Cloud is also leveraged to deliver data on dashboards, leading to millions of dollars in operational cost savings. The company has specific goals related to scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. The company intends to achieve 25% reduction in employee air travel emissions and 33% reduction in potable water and waste to landfill per square foot by 2025.



Oracle has reduced its carbon footprint by discontinuing dozens of databases and applications with low usage, decommissioning 470 servers, and reducing vehicle kilometers driven by 29 million. The company has invested in renewable energy and uses d.light's solar-powered lamps to provide renewable energy to disadvantaged people, offsetting 23 million tons of CO2. By 2030, the company aims to reduce the global CO2-e by 20% using smart logistics, circular supply chains, and intelligent manufacturing.



Oracle uses Oracle High Performance Computing (HPC) to analyze renewable energy sources 40% more accurately compared to prior solutions, with query times reduced from hours to minutes. The company has reduced emissions resulting from equipment and spare parts delivery by 45% since 2015 and manages all reuse and recycling of retired IT assets. Oracle provides a sustainable holistic solution, and its renewable energy goal of 100% by 2025 supports its customers' targets.



Oracle intends to be carbon neutral by 2025 and achieve 50% reduction in s Scopes 1,2 and 3 emissions by 2030. The company uses intelligent applications to support sustainability efforts through monitoring, reporting, and analytics. Oracle also enables integrated management of sustainability, engineered to deliver results across platforms. Its sustainable procurement includes screening and scoring suppliers' ESG credentials, incorporating government and trade regulations, and tracking compliance. The company's financials and analytics ensure traceability and sustainable best practices, plan and support circular processes, and drive supply chain efficiency.