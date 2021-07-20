US-based company Oracle’s IT hiring declined 12.4% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 13.18% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 47.7% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.53% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Oracle IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Oracle, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 60.11% in June 2021, and a 27.46% drop over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 16.03% in June 2021, and registered a 12.91% decline. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 11.27% in June 2021, a 13.9% drop from May 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Oracle

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 71.79% share, which marked a 24.83% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 21.79%, registering a 17.9% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.42% share and a 20.63% drop over May 2021.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 67.54% share in June 2021, a 23.31% decline over May 2021. the US featured next with a 21.79% share, down 15.82% over the previous month.Romania recorded a 4.75% share, decline of 5.05% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Oracle IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 47.83%, down by 38.81% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 38.12% share, a growth of 10.4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 8.75% share, down 15.2% over May 2021, while Entry Level postings accounted for 5.31%, recording a month-on-month decline of 27.59%.