US-based company Oracle’s IT hiring declined 2.1% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 6.01% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 50.21% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 2.66% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Oracle IT hiring in July 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Oracle, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 62.62% in July 2021, and a 28.2% drop over June 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 17.94% in July 2021, and registered an 18.88% decline. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.76% in July 2021, a 52.21% drop from June 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Oracle

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 75.08% share, which marked a 29.08% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 18.79%, registering a 39.62% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.13% share and a 31.39% drop over June 2021.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 70.45% share in July 2021, a 29.27% decline over June 2021. the US featured next with an 18.79% share, down 39.62% over the previous month.Philippines recorded a 4.63% share, decline of 26.04% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Oracle IT hiring activity in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 43.38%, down by 37.68% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 38.55% share, a decline of 31.99% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 12.85% share, up 8.24% over June 2021, while Entry Level postings accounted for 5.22%, recording a month-on-month decline of 32.77%.