Oracle’s IT hiring activity rises 3.5% in August 2021

US-based company Oracle’s IT hiring rose 3.5% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.48% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 54.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 3.02% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Oracle IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Oracle, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 72.14% in August 2021, and a 10.29% drop over July 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 10.63% in August 2021, and registered a decline of 46.22%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.35% in August 2021, a 31.55% drop from July 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Oracle

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 65.59% share, which marked a 31.12% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 29.35%, registering a 27.43% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.05% share and a 31.25% drop over July 2021.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s healthcare industry IT hiring activity with a 61.23% share in August 2021, a 31.14% decline over July 2021. US featured next with a 29.35% share, up 27.43% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 4.37% share, a decline of 30.91% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Oracle IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 45.49%, down by 16.81% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 41.07% share, a decline of 18.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.98% share, up 21.93% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 5.46%, recording a month-on-month decline of 61.69%.