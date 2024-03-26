Organisations are facing consistent barriers preventing successful rollouts of GenAI, according to new research.
Alteryx, an AI platform for enterprise analytics, found that IT leaders are finding the implementation of GenAI difficult due to problems with the management of data stacks, tech strategy and business cultures.
The report, which surveyed 3,100 global IT leaders, found that there was a disconnect between global IT leaders’ confidence in their data and the reality of their data stacks.
Alteryx said a fifth of those surveyed highlighted challenges with data bias and data quality, suggesting that the foundations of current data stacks are not sufficient in quality to successfully roll out GenAI.
“With GenAI now reaching the peak of the hype cycle, business leaders and IT teams across the UK must realise that one clear differentiating element can make or break a business: data”, said Jason Janicke, SVP EMEA at Alteryx.
“To succeed in this era of automated data-driven intelligence, modern data stacks and a data-skilled workforce should be brought together to take full advantage of available data, compute and automation resources,” he added.
Alteryx also noted how inflexibility in organisations could be hindering GenAI innovation, despite 47% of IT leaders surveyed said they were actively working to modernise their systems to improve data outcomes.
IT teams have responsibility for where they spend their budget, but 54% of respondents said that if other priorities, projects, or spending needs arise after budgets are allocated, they will not be able to be adjusted.
This leaves no room for changes and flexibility for innovation, which is needed to keep up with the rate that AI and GenAI is evolving.