Around 93% of IT leaders have stated that traditional AIOps (artificial intelligence for IT operations) models are unable to cope with data overload, according to research from observability and security company Dynatrace.

Dynatrace surveyed 1,300 CIOs and technology leaders in large businesses and found that despite many businesses upgrading their cloud infrastructure, companies are still struggling to cope with the huge swathes of data they are creating and using.

About 88% of businesses interviewed stated that they had increased the complexity of their technology stack in the last year, with over half of participants stating that they also had further plans to increase this complexity.

The majority of this 88% agreed that this multicloud complexity was making it harder to deliver to customers and that cloud-native technology was producing data at a rate that far exceeded humans’ ability to manage.

Dynatrace stated that these findings signal a need for mature AI analytics tools to be rolled out and encouraged businesses to move beyond their traditional AIOps models.

Its survey found that 72% of participants had already adopted AIOps to help reduce the complexity of their company’s multicloud environment.

Dynatrace’s CTO Bernd Greifeneder stated the importance of using up to date AIOps in business.

“Without the ability to transform the high volumes of diverse data from cloud-native architectures into real-time, contextually relevant insights, IT, development, security, and business teams struggle to understand what is happening in their environment and lack the answers needed to solve issues quickly and decisively,” he stated.

“While many organizations turn to AIOps, they often encounter limited value due to reliance on probabilistic methods, which can be imprecise and time-consuming to implement,” Greifeneder said, “To overcome the complexity of modern technology stacks, organizations require advanced AI, analytics, and automation capabilities.”

Research and analysis company GlobalData forecast the global AI market to be worth over $909bn by 2030.