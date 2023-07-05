GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Pegasystems, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Pegasystems‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Pegasystems offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Pegasystems, a software company, has committed to achieving net-zero emissions and has outlined its pathway to carbon neutrality. The company has set specific goals related to scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. In 2021, Pegasystems' total carbon footprint was 30,760 MT, and in 2022 it decreased to 35,861 MT. The company uses Pega Cloud® auto-hibernation, which helped avoid generating an estimated 118.49 metric tons of CO2 in 2022. According to the Impact Report 2022, as a part of efforts to achieving carbon neutrality, in 2022, the company purchased offsets for Scope 1 and 3 emissions (6,563 MTCO2) and RECs for Scope 2 emissions(5,254 MWh).



Pegasystems has also initiated measures in its global offices, such as conducting a pilot gap audit to check leakages in ducting systems, converting from warm lights to LED lights, and optimizing internal lighting by harvesting daylight. The company achieved its target of reduction in energy consumption by 5% by 2025, four years ahead of schedule. Moreover, in 2020, the company set a goal to reduce its water consumption by 2% per year, targeting a 10% decline by 2025. Furthermore, in 2020, Pegasystems began a program to eliminate single use plastic from all its offices and has achieved an average of 65% elimination in all its global offices.



The company has committed to setting a science-based emissions reduction target aligned with SBTi's target-setting criteria and has developed a supplier engagement program to mitigate its Scope 3 emissions going forward. Pegasystems reports its environmental data to third parties, such as CDP and Ecovadis, and participates in the annual disclosure of environmental impact conducted by CDP. The company's ESG partnership offerings concentrate on four key objectives: battery lifecycle management, carbon reduction, employee engagement, and sustainable supply chains. Pegasystems has received recognition for its efforts, including the 2022 SEAL Sustainable Product Award for helping organizations gain insights into carbon emissions to achieve sustainability goals and adapt to changing regulations.



In conclusion, Pegasystems is committed to science-based emissions reduction, supplier engagement, environmental data reporting, ESG partnership offerings, and has received recognition for its sustainability efforts.