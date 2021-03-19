Big Tech’s continual litigation could spell the end for the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) high-profile JEDI Cloud computing contract.

The $10bn, ten-year Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract has gone nowhere since being awarded to Microsoft in October 2019. Nearly two-and-a-half years after the Pentagon first kicked off the procurement, it remains mired in legal action from Amazon, which lost out on the contract award.

The cast in the procurement saga involves the world’s biggest tech companies, the world’s richest man (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos), former US President Donald Trump, and the world’s biggest IT-procuring government department. Amazon alleges that it lost the contract because of a long-standing grudge held by Trump against Bezos.

It is now entirely possible that the Biden administration will abandon the procurement. After surveying the legal brief-strewn battlefield, it could conclude that JEDI is more trouble than it’s worth.

One cloud, lots of headaches

The source of the DoD’s problems goes back to initial decisions taken over procurement in 2017 when the Pentagon insisted on adopting a centralised, ‘one-Cloud’ strategy rather than a multi-cloud, multi-vendor approach.

The contract attracted proposals from Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM, with Amazon the favourite for the contract, having won a $600m Cloud computing deal with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 2013. The Pentagon’s insistence that the award should be limited to one company hampered procurement right from the start, inviting continual protests against the bidding process. So far, the JEDI saga has cost US taxpayers over $5m, not including legal fees.

Trump’s involvement impacted the procurement process

Amazon’s expected successful pursuit of the contract was derailed when President Trump, lobbied by Amazon’s competitors and members of Congress, called for a review of the bidding process.

A judge in the US Court of Federal Claims, which investigates disputes involving federal contracts, has previously concluded that the DoD made a mistake in an aspect of how it evaluated prices for Microsoft and Amazon’s competing bids. It has yet to issue a ruling on the central question of Amazon’s protest: did Trump lean on top defence officials to steer the contract away from Amazon because of his personal antipathy towards Bezos?

Amazon has insisted it won’t back down, arguing that political interference “blatantly impacted” the award decision and calling for a “fair, objective, and impartial review.”

The JEDI “pathfinder” is anything but

The DoD has previously described the JEDI contract as a “pathfinder” and argued that a single award, rather than multiple contracts, was necessary to reduce complexity. What the department needs now is a path out of the procurement mess it’s created.

Legal complaints on government IT procurements are commonplace around the world. The procurement process usually takes so long that, by the time an award has been made, the technology adopted is out of date.