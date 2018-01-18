GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Soft drinks are facing another challenging year amid ongoing negativity around sugar and a looming sugar tax in the UK.

Drinks giant Pepsi is hoping to remind consumers why they fell in love with it in the first place.

The new Pepsi Generations campaign is being rolled out across 55 countries globally, and includes a limited edition retro pack design, a new version of a classic 1992 Pepsi commercial featuring Cindy Crawford, and the reintroduction of the Pepsi Stuff loyalty scheme first launched in 1996.

Pepsi’s retro campaign comes at a time when people have become increasingly sceptical of modern grocery products.

A recent GlobalData survey found 52 percent of people agree that grocery products from the past are better than those available today; up from 46 percent in 2014.

As the sugar backlash rages, brands are increasingly turning to reformulation to improve health credentials, but this inevitably impacts the taste. Earlier this month, people started panic buying Irn Bru ahead of a recipe change that will see sugar slashed in half and replaced with sweeteners.

As recipes change, consumers find themselves longing for the products they remember more positively from the past, however much sugar or artificial ingredients they may have contained.

Pepsi’s latest move shifts focus away from sugar by tapping into the so-called retrophilia trend.

It will remind people that the original Pepsi still exists, and tastes just as they remember. Focusing on the recent past – the 1990s — is an especially smart move given the particularly strong fondness younger generations have for retro products.

Millennials in particular will feel more engaged with the time period, which may help reconnect them, at least in the short term.