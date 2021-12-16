US-based company Plantronics IT hiring rose 67.1% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 68.65% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 36.75% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 0.25% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Plantronics IT hiring in November 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Plantronics, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 60.2% in November 2021, and an 87.8% rise over October 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 16.07% in November 2021, and registered growth of 67.26%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.97% in November 2021, a 95.24% rise from October 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Plantronics

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 97.7% share, which marked a 93.76% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 1.45%, registering a 48.48% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 0.85% share and a 75% drop over October 2021.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 97.7% share in November 2021, a 106.28% growth over October 2021. India featured next with a 1.45% share, down 19.05% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 0.43% share, a decline of 80.77% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Plantronics IT hiring activity in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.59%, up by 66.43% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 21% share, a growth of 90% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 19.56% share, up 82.54% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.85%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.