Poland’s technology industry registered a 2.0% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.01% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 36.03% share in December 2021, recording an increase of 0.09% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s technology industry in December 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 73.87% in December 2021, registering a 13.18% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.18% share, a decrease of 24.58% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.7%, registering a 3.92% decline from November 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.97%, down 25.64% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 1.53% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s technology industry during December 2021 over November 2021.

Capgemini posted 163 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a drop of 2.98% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 44 jobs and a 22.22% growth. Sabre with 43 IT jobs and CD Projekt RED with 42 jobs, recorded an 8.51% decline and a 6.67% decrease, respectively, while Nokia recorded an increase of 30% with 39 job postings during December 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.58%, down by 17.53% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 17.51% share, registered an increase of 0.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.91% share, down 30.57% over November 2021.