Poland’s technology industry registered a 9.0% rise in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 6.31% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 36.01% share in November 2021, recording a decrease of 0.23% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.11% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s technology industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.66% in November 2021, registering a 22.09% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 13.36% share, an increase of 44.44% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 6.05%, registering a 17.78% rise from October 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.59%, down 7.55% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 44.26% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s technology industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Capgemini posted 167 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a rise of 7.05% over the previous month, followed by Hitachi with 57 jobs and a 2750% growth. Sabre with 47 IT jobs and CD Projekt RED with 45 jobs, recorded a 147.37% growth and a 32.35% growth, respectively, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recorded an increase of 9.09% with 36 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.04%, up by 28.45% from October 2021. Entry Level positions with a 17.81% share, registered an increase of 15.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 14.16% share, up 15.89% over October 2021.