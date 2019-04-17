Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

As the Brexit uncertainty continues, businesses are faced with the challenge of post-Brexit planning without clarity about what lies ahead.

However, while some aspects will ultimately be a matter of waiting to see what happens, data management is key to surviving the changing enterprise environment, according to one expert.

“There are likely to be lasting effects on all areas of business from staffing and trade, to supply chain and project delivery,” predicted Andy Bevan, cloud sales specialist at Pulsant.

“One of the ways to try deal with this change and mitigate risk is to factor more contingency into planning – especially when you consider IT and data. You may not be able to control the issues around trade, staffing and legal status, but you can exert far more control over your own IT and data.”

The role of the cloud in post-Brexit planning

Businesses looking at how best to manage data as part of their post-Brexit planning are likely to be considering cloud services, in particular the hybrid cloud.

“[Data control] may mean considering the introduction of hybrid cloud services as an option or making use of DevOps environments,” said Bevan.

“Using a hybrid public/private/on premise-hosting environment gives you the ability to be more flexible in your approach to delivery, which is definitely a benefit moving past Brexit.

“If you have a strategy in place that allows you to consume cloud services that are integrated with your existing on-premises services and hosted environments, you already have a roadmap in place to deal with change.”

While for some businesses this may suggest a complete overhaul of data management and storage, Bevan argued that it can be relatively simple.

“This doesn’t mean you have to move everything to the cloud, but gives you a way to plan ahead and have a potential exit route if you need it — that is, moving data and applications into the cloud,” he said.

“It can also help with resourcing and cutting down on staffing requirements if this becomes an issue moving forward.”

Whatever approach businesses take, it is clear that simply waiting is not a feasible solution.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

“There is nothing more certain than uncertainty itself, especially in the context of Brexit,” he added.

“Over the last two years it’s been a constantly moving target, and especially difficult for businesses to plan for the future., but the fact remains that the show must go on. What this means for business-as-usual is that we can’t afford to stand still.”

Read more: Techxit: British blockchain urged to reject “harsh” EU crypto law for tech-friendly Brexit