GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need. For more in-depth analysis and insight view our reports at www.globaldata.com/store

Covid-19 has shaped a new learning environment; with students all over the world confined within their households, classrooms have gone digital. Recognizing this change, Unilever’s Pot Noodle brand has opted for a relatively unique digital route.

As part of the brand’s Cook Less, Live More campaign, it has partnered with GradBay, a marketplace that connects students and graduates with businesses, in order to encourage students to take up “alternative” careers. Starting 19 May, Pot Noodle will host a virtual, augmented reality careers fair over the course of one month.

In week 8 of GlobalData’s Covid-19 tracker consumer survey, the top three responses when asked what kind of information consumers want to see from brands during the Covid-19 pandemic period were guidance about the product’s usage, news about new brand initiatives and tips on health and wellbeing; at 49% of global respondents, news about new initiatives or campaigns is a key interest of consumers, particularly as cautionary behavior becomes more prevalent worldwide.

Although it may seem unrelated to Covid-19, Pot Noodle’s virtual career fair is affording consumers the opportunity to regain some structure during a period of heavy educational disruptions and uncertainty. This will endear the brand in consumers’ mind, and help to pave a more stable future outlook for the industry, as the next generation move forwards with their careers. Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.