Powertech Technology saw the highest growth of 124% in patent filings and 199% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 124% and grants by 199%. GlobalData's DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Powertech Technology's patent filings and grants.
Powertech Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in Taiwan(TW) with 10 publications in Q3 2023
The Taiwan(TW) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 57% filings and 67% grants. The Taiwan(TW), and United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Powertech Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Powertech Technology has 67% of its grants in Taiwan(TW), 33% in United States(US), and % in .
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing could be the strongest competitor for Powertech Technology
In terms of grant share, Powertech Technology stands in eighth position among its competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electro-Mechanics secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.
Patents related to and lead Powertech Technology's portfolio
Powertech Technology has the highest number of patents in followed by, and . For , nearly % of patents were filed and % of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Semiconductors related patents lead Powertech Technology portfolio followed by assembly, and design & manufacturing
Powertech Technology has highest number of patents in semiconductors followed by assembly, design & manufacturing, semiconductor products and electrical products. For semiconductors, nearly 17% of patents were filed and 15% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
For comprehensive analysis of Powertech Technology's filings and grants